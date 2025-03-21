75,308 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,776. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

