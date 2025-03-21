abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,077,928 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 349,073 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.19.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

