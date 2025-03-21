Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLDR. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

