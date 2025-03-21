Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $65.93 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $517.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

