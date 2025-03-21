Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,215,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,932,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,951.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 135,020.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.