Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.