Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.