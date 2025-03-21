Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $278.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

