Absolute Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $368.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

