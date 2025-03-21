Absolute Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,184 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,827,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,663,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,984,000 after acquiring an additional 222,550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

