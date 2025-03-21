Absolute Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.89. The company has a market cap of $224.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

