Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY26 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $68.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

