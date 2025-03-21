ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $276,022.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 755,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,897,610. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACM Research by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in ACM Research by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $72,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

