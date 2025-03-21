Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Booking by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Booking by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,589.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,792.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,689.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

