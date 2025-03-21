Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 4,999,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,286. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

