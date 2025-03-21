ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $13.33. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 7,328 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSE. Robert Bosch GmbH purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,273,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,521.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 11,067,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

