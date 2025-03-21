Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.65 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.49%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 201 ($2.61). The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The firm has a market cap of £434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 176.60 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 275.83 ($3.58).

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.