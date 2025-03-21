Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $104.33 and last traded at $105.93. 10,058,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 43,574,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $132.17. The company has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after acquiring an additional 588,595 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 327,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

