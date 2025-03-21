Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 62,341 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 62,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $292,379.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,667,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,985.09. This represents a 2.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $171,666.00.
Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ ADVM opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $17.65.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.
