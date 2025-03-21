Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,421 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

