Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in GSK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in GSK by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in GSK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is 98.74%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

