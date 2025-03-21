Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $198.26 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $186.54 and a one year high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,503.04. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

