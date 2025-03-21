Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $36,636,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,727,000 after purchasing an additional 239,789 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,523,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

