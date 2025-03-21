Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.80. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

