Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 171,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,598,794. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,397,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.