Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 171,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,598,794. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Airbnb Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.15.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ABNB
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Software Stocks—Should You Buy?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 ETFs Every Investor Needs to Hedge S&P 500 Volatility
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 4 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.