Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.88. 63,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 46,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $304.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENFR. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

