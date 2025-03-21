Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.88. 63,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 46,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $304.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.
About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF
The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.
