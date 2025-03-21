Alina (LON:ALNA) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Alina Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 million, a PE ratio of -178.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.85.

About Alina

Alina Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and rental of properties in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Warminster, the United Kingdom.

