AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 531,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,201,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 274,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $267.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.35 and a 200 day moving average of $270.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

