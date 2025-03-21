AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Raymond James lowered Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

