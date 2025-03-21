Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.1 %

ALNY traded up $30.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,862.41. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

