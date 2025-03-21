Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

