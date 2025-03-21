Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,194 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $175,733.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,923,071.22. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.64 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 629.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

