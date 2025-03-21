American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 411,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,596,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,713,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 462,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,704,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,856,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 426,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

