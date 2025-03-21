Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Americold Realty Trust worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,255,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

