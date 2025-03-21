Amprius Technologies’ (AMPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,780. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $281.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $42,339.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,086.61. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,376.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,260.57. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 897,222 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 752,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

