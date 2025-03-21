Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:NEO Q1 Earnings

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$5.67 and a 52-week high of C$9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$280.96 million, a PE ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.13.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

