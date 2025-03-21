Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $56.36

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.36.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $130,635.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,985.50. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,788 shares of company stock valued at $455,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,514,000 after purchasing an additional 688,967 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,184,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $23,856,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,098,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 85.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after acquiring an additional 368,394 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $33.21 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

