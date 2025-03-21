Analysts Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $365.62

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, thirty-one have given a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.74.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,256 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,357. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,237,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,808,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 99,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $279.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.29. The stock has a market cap of $268.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.