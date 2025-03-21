Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CoStar Group (CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2025 – CoStar Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – CoStar Group is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – CoStar Group is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – CoStar Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – CoStar Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – CoStar Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – CoStar Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/19/2025 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – CoStar Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2025 – CoStar Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – CoStar Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2025 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CSGP opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 225.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $97.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,755,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after buying an additional 4,345,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2,181.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,815 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

