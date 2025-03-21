Analyzing Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Abacus Life and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 5 1 3.17 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Abacus Life presently has a consensus target price of $14.30, suggesting a potential upside of 90.79%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 6.95, indicating that its share price is 595% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Abacus Life and GlassBridge Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $102.41 million 7.07 $9.52 million ($0.18) -41.64 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 8.68 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Abacus Life has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life -11.65% 12.88% 6.51% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Abacus Life beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

