Analyzing Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Beta Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -624.10% -129.28% Beta Bionics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($4.97) -0.57 Beta Bionics $53.03 million 12.68 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PolyPid and Beta Bionics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Beta Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PolyPid and Beta Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 Beta Bionics 0 3 5 1 2.78

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 297.52%. Beta Bionics has a consensus price target of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 58.27%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Beta Bionics.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

