Anne Vazquez Purchases 1,250 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) Director Anne Vazquez bought 1,250 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,937.50. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Univest Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

UVSP opened at $28.72 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

