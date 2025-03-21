Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,817 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,919,000. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 253,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 249,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 173,823.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $99.41 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.