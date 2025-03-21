Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

