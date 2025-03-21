Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,954 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

