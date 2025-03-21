Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $15.40 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,395,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 13.0% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.82. The company has a market cap of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

