Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,184,000 after buying an additional 302,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $520.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $543.63 and a 200-day moving average of $538.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

