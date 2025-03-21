Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,456 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

