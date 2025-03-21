Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 2.0 %

ARCO stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

