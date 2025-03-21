argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 15.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in argenx by 35.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,445,000 after buying an additional 1,265,486 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in argenx by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $571,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $613.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $635.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.47. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.64 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $352.77 and a 12-month high of $678.21.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

