Arvest Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $422.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.64. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

